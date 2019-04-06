Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,363,900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,783,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $144,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 593,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,697,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 101,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 17,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,256,000 after acquiring an additional 645,716 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

