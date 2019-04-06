TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.38.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $118.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.61 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 424,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2,961.6% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 583,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.