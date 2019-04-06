Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Receives $46.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,214,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,963. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.16 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

