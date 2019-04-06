TransUnion (TRU) Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,700,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TransUnion by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $6,439,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $116,285.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David E. Wojczynski sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $593,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/transunion-tru-position-decreased-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.