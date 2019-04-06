TransferCoin (TX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $47,384.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00004878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00054440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002412 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,438,533 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.