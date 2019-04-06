Traders Sell Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $46.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.96 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $48.27 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.18 for the day and closed at $66.84Specifically, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $180,198.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,554.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,186,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,516,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,854,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,393,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

