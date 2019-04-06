Traders Sell Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Strength on Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $41.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.92 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Dollar Tree had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Dollar Tree traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $105.99Specifically, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $533,637.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $428,830.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,947 shares of company stock worth $3,480,102. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.44 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.07 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

