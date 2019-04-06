Traders Sell Shares of Allergan (AGN) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. $69.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $104.63 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.74 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Allergan had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Allergan traded up $3.64 for the day and closed at $149.35

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Allergan from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.30.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,702,000 after purchasing an additional 483,860 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,122,000 after purchasing an additional 214,955 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,917,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/traders-sell-shares-of-allergan-agn-on-strength-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.