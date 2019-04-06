Traders Buy iShares US Technology ETF (IYW) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $23.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.51 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares US Technology ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares US Technology ETF traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $195.52

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4048 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

