Trade Token (TIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Trade Token has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trade Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $33.94 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Trade Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $770.75 or 0.15325196 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Trade Token Profile

Trade Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 coins and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 coins. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trade Token is trade.io . Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io

Trade Token Coin Trading

Trade Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trade Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

