Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.
NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. 238,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,487. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.