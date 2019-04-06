Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.96. 238,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,487. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $333.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.