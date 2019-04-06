Total (FP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €59.59 ($69.30).

Get Total alerts:

Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.