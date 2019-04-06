Toro Co (TTC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Toro by 5,488.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,837 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Toro by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $70.30 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.05 million. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Toro news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,096.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 15,108 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,036,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $4,048,661. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

