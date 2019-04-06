Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.24.

TMDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

