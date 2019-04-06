Timothy S. Mathews Sells 1,903 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CAO Timothy S. Mathews sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $14,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EIGI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
