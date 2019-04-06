Timothy S. Mathews Sells 1,903 Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CAO Timothy S. Mathews sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $14,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EIGI opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Endurance International Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Endurance International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Endurance International Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 133,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

