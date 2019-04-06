Time New Bank (TNB) Achieves Market Cap of $12.12 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Ethfinex, Binance and Huobi. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $1.49 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,612,987,802 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinBene, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Huobi, Hotbit, Binance, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

