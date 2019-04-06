Tilray Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.10 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 157.05%. The business had revenue of $15.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 203.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.52.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Tilray has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.61.

In other Tilray news, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 149,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $11,125,266.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 30,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,112,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,582 shares of company stock worth $26,582,752 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,896.0% in the fourth quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $2,244,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.