Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $1.43 Million in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

