Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Invests $1.28 Million in HUYA Inc – (HUYA)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 162.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 932.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 214.50. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on HUYA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

