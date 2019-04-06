Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.06 Million in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 28,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 580.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,724,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $1,861,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.66. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $530.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

