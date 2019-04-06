Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 22,349 Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,997,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,997,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 62,283 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

