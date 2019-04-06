Thomas Sandgaard Sells 17,206 Shares of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $81,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 48,008 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $211,235.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 51,992 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $233,444.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $4.67 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

