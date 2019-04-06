THEKEY Price Up 21.1% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and Coinrail. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $203,454.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

