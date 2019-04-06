The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $331.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $332.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.49.

The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $330.46 on Wednesday. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $219.97 and a 1-year high of $365.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.97, for a total transaction of $1,659,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,213.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 531 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $176,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,522 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,109 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions to enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and companies in the strategic market in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

