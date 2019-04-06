The Providence Service (PRSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.55. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

