The Providence Service (PRSC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $843.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Providence Service has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $83.90.
The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.55. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%.
About The Providence Service
The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare and workforce development services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Workforce Development Services (WD Services). The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
