The Newest: Poroshenko sobered from Ukraine election Demonstrating

9:25 p.m.

Spiritual President Petro Poroshenko claims his poor performance in the nation’s presidential election is sobering.

Exit polls reveal Poroshenko monitoring behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy with assistance of 20% or less in second place. That might be sufficient to put him into a runoff with Zelenskiy.

Poroshenko has stated at a news conference following the polls closed that”I do not feel any sort of euphoria. I critically and soberly understand the signal that society gave the acting government.”

___

9:15 p.m.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the comic that exit polls reveal major the presidential elections of Ukraine, says he has made a step toward success.

Exit polls indicated Zelenskiy would get about 30% of their vote, far short of the absolute majority needed to win the first round. Exit polls stated Petro Poroshenko obtained the service, that will place him and Zelenskiy at a runoff on April 21.

Zelenskiy told journalists after the polls closed “this is simply the first step toward a fantastic victory.”

He denied that his effort would match with the forces of some of the other 37 candidates around the ballot that was .

He said that”we are young folks. We don’t want to find all the past in our future”

___

8:55 p.m.

Exit polls that revealed her failing to get support are being disputed by ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko.

Exit polls revealed Petro Poroshenko and comic Volodymyr Zelenskiy . The polls suggested Zelenskiy would get far away in the 50 percent needed to win at the first round although about 30 percent of those votes.

But, the campaign staff of Tymoshenko said its exit polling revealed her handily in location.

In a news conference after the polls closed, Tymoshenko called to head to polling stations to ensure a fair count.

___

8:10 p.m.

His service is well aware of the majority required to win in the very first round although an exit poll reveals comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy from the direct to the presidential election of Ukraine.

The exit poll published Sunday after voting stations closed indicated that Zelenskiy received about 30.4 percent of the national vote, followed closely by incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with 17.8% and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko with 14.2% support.

The survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology and the Razumkov Center public opinion firm relies on nearly 18,000 answers to questioning at several 400 polling areas at 6 p.m., two hours before the polls closed. The survey claims that a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

A runoff between the top two candidates in the race will take place.

___

6:40 p.m.

Ukrainian authorities say they’ve received over 1,600 complaints regarding electoral offenses in the elections.

A statement Sunday by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry on Facebook explained the complaints had been received by 6 pm, two weeks before polling stations were to close.

It stated the reported violations included campaigning at polling stations to cover Republicans and elimination of ballots.

Opinion surveys have shown Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom to a teacher who becomes president after a movie of him denouncing corruption goes viral an area of 39 candidates at the presidential race.

The polls had Zelenskiy outpacing President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenkowith a margin that is broad

___

3:15 p.m.

Ukrainian citizens residing in Poland are lining up to vote in the presidential elections of their own country.

It’s the first election because the arrival in late years of substantial quantities of students and Ukrainian workers looking for higher wages and better chances in the European Union nation.

People lined up in the embassy in Warsaw and at three additional consular points around Poland on Sunday and cast their ballots, choosing from a field of 39 candidates.

Igor Isajew, editor of an information portal for Ukrainians from Poland, PROstir.pl, stated that many other Ukrainians from Poland stay not able to vote because they live far in the polling stations.

Isajew sees evidence that a percentage of Ukrainians in Poland compared to Ukraine favor Petro Poroshenko because of his credentials, despite corruption allegations When there are no opinion polls tapping in Poland.

___

7 a.m.

Voters in Ukraine are currently casting ballots in a presidential election after a campaign that generated a comedian with no experience because allegations along with the front-runner of voter bribery.

Opinion polls show Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who stars in a TV sitcom goes viral, leading a field of 39 candidates. The polls also had Zelenskiy outpacing former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and President Petro Poroshenko , the top candidates, by a wide margin.

Voter Tatiana Zinchenko, 30, cast her ballot for the comic. She states”Zelenskiy has revealed us about the display what a true president ought to be similar to.”

April 21, if no candidate secures an absolute majority of Sunday’s vote, a runoff between the two top finishers would be held.