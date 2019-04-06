Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of Tetra Tech worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $35,937.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,509 shares of company stock worth $4,953,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $60.35 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

