Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.49.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $247.77 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $546,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,055,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,740 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,788 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 371,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.