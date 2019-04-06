Tesla (TSLA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.33

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Tesla’s ranking:

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $170.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.49.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.96 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $247.77 and a 1-year high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.93. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $546,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $546,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.22, for a total value of $5,843,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,007.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,740 shares of company stock worth $30,335,788 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/tesla-tsla-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-33.html.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.