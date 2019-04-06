Terex Co. (TEX) Receives $38.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of TEX opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. Terex has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $358,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,453 shares of company stock valued at $45,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

