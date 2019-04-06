Tenneco Inc (TEN) Receives $38.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

TEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenneco from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tenneco to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE TEN opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,607,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,162,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.