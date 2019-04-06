Tellurian (TELL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

TELL opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,645,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

