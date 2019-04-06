Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 134.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 163,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TDOC opened at $58.49 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,894,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,297,229.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at $157,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,212. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

