Tech Data (TECD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tech Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Tech Data from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Get Tech Data alerts:

TECD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.54. 292,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. Tech Data has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $108.29.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.52. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph H. Quaglia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $737,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,125 shares of company stock worth $3,469,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tech Data by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tech Data by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tech Data by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tech Data by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Tech Data by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.