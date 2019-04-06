TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,533.00

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $77,651.00 and $2,533.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEAM (TokenStars) alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00053062 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000466 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,689,911 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEAM (TokenStars) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEAM (TokenStars) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.