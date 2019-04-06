Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $722,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stryker were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,934,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,251,000 after buying an additional 353,028 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $195.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yin C. Becker sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $3,017,977.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,743.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,689,161 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.76.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

