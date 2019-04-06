Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Flowserve stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

FLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

In other news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $990,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

