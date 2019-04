Goal is increasing the minimum hourly wage for the employees.

The discounter said it plans to increase the wage from $12 in June to $13.

The retailer raised its wage to $11 and declared in 2017 a plan to elevate its beginning hourly wages for workers by the end of 2020 to $15. In March 2018 , hourly salary were boosted by it after viewing a pool of candidates.

With unemployment near rock bottom, retailers are under pressure to find employees. In October, Amazon announced a minimum hourly fee of $15 because of its U.S. employees.

Walmart increased its pay to $11 an hour in 2018.