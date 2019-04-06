Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.15

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 3420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tandy Leather Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Janet A. Carr bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Tandy Leather Factory accounts for about 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLF)

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

