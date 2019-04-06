Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) is one of 545 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Takeda Pharmaceutical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Takeda Pharmaceutical pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takeda Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Competitors 4479 12861 27453 988 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Takeda Pharmaceutical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Takeda Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takeda Pharmaceutical 6.13% 14.62% 6.39% Takeda Pharmaceutical Competitors -1,924.27% -103.81% -27.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Takeda Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Takeda Pharmaceutical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Takeda Pharmaceutical $15.99 billion $1.68 billion 18.79 Takeda Pharmaceutical Competitors $2.19 billion $234.23 million -4.17

Takeda Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Takeda Pharmaceutical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Takeda Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Takeda Pharmaceutical’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines. It operates in Japan, the United States, Europe and Canada, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, Oceania, and Africa. The company has a collaboration agreement with Lupus Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 1781 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

