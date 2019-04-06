Systemax Inc. (SYX) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Systemax were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Systemax during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Systemax by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Systemax during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Systemax by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Systemax by 175.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Systemax alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYX shares. TheStreet lowered Systemax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.05. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/systemax-inc-syx-holdings-reduced-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.