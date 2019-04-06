Swisscoin (SIC) Reaches Market Cap of $460,209.00

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Swisscoin has a total market capitalization of $460,209.00 and approximately $368.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swisscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00029802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005183 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012917 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00150101 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008209 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000138 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Swisscoin

Swisscoin (CRYPTO:SIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,100,158,392 coins. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community . The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swisscoin is www.swisscoin.community/#news

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

