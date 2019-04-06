SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) CEO Sells $214,500.00 in Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SurModics stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.27. SurModics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. SurModics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SurModics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 795,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SurModics by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SurModics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in SurModics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SurModics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

