Suntrust Banks Inc. Reduces Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 279,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $917.09 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $804.40 and a 1 year high of $980.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.53%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.70, for a total value of $366,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock worth $8,821,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

