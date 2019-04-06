Sunoco LP (SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post $3.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $4.32 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.83 billion to $18.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Sunoco had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Sunoco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 272,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,030. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Christopher Curia bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $266,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $306,227 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,295,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,441,000 after purchasing an additional 709,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after acquiring an additional 375,235 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 325,178 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,806,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

