Suncor Energy (SU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$58.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.03. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$35.53 and a twelve month high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.21852093136837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Walter Williams sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$1,300,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,166,822.72. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 25,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.89, for a total value of C$1,072,250.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.