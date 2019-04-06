Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SMMF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

SMMF stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $25,058.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $54,093.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $104,047. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

