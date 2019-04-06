Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 33,345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Stralem & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,580,433,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $129,830,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.01.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $119.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $919.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 33,345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/stralem-co-inc-sells-33345-shares-of-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.