Stoneridge’s (SRI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

“We have an OUTPERFORM rating on the shares with a $40 price target. Company Description Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $32.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $844.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,576,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 75,259 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.