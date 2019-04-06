StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) to report sales of $4.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StoneCastle Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38 million. StoneCastle Financial posted sales of $4.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will report full year sales of $18.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $18.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StoneCastle Financial.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCastle Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of BANX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,720. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

